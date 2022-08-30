By the time jail staff responded to her calls for help, Sandra Quinones's water had been broken for two hours. Employees at the Orange County, Calif., jail where the pregnant woman was incarcerated refused to call an ambulance, instead driving her to a hospital on a non-emergency basis.

Along the way, she said, they stopped for Starbucks. Quinones, who was left to labor in the back of the van during the coffee run, was hospitalized and lost her pregnancy.