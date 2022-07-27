Motorcycles Crash

An image from the scene of the 2019 crash is projected in the courtroom during Tuesday’s opening statements in the trial of truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in Coos County Superior Court. Witnesses described the crash in testimony on Wednesday.

 Steven Senne/Pool

LANCASTER — In graphic, emotional testimony Wednesday, riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club recounted how seven of their comrades were killed on June 21, 2019 in Randolph when they were hit by a car-delivery driver who the state alleges was under the influence of drugs.

They testified for the prosecution in the trial of the driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., in Coos County Superior Court.