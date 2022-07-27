LANCASTER — In graphic, emotional testimony Wednesday, riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club recounted how seven of their comrades were killed on June 21, 2019 in Randolph when they were hit by a car-delivery driver who the state alleges was under the influence of drugs.
They testified for the prosecution in the trial of the driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., in Coos County Superior Court.
Led by their president, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. of Lee, a group of Jarheads — former Marines and Navy corpsmen — and several of their loved ones pulled out from the Mount Jefferson View Hotel and Cabins to head to Gorham, where the club was to host its regional annual meeting the next day.
But within seconds of getting onto U.S. Route 2, Mazza was dead, as were Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, Desma Oakes of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington, Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I., and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
Zhukovskyy, a native of Ukraine who came to the U.S. when he was 10, is charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide/DUI and reckless manslaughter, and one count each of DUI/aggravated collision with serious injury and of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Emotional testimony
On Wednesday, the state’s witnesses included Jarheads and supporters who had been in the group going to Gorham with Mazza. Several witnesses said Mazza had been drinking before the crash, but none said he acted or sounded impaired.
Jarheads member Michael McEachern, who arrived at the Mount Jefferson View about an hour before the crash, said he saw Mazza “with a plastic cup in his hand” that he believed contained beer, but when Speicher asked if Mazza seemed drunk, McEachern replied “not at all.”
McEachern, who rode at the rear of the group and stopped traffic to make sure they could all ride together — recalled seeing a “ball of flame” at the front of the Jarheads.
“I thought we were pulling over to help somebody,” or that there had been an accident, McEachern said, before realizing it was the Jarheads who had been struck.
He recalled seeing “a big blue, black truck plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball.” He saw the truck “come into our lane,” he said, and saw the trailer land on Ferazzi.
The truck was on fire, he continued, and beneath its front bumper were Jo-Ann and Edward Corr.
“I covered them up” with what he could find, McEachern said, and then saw that Oakes had been thrown into the woods on the south side of Route 2 while Perry was in some bushes nearby.
McEachern said he observed Zhukovskyy get out of his truck and begin screaming, “What did I do? Mommy. Mommy.”
Later, McEachern said Zhukovskyy told him that he had “lost control of the trailer, started swerving.”
Day 3 of trial
Zhukovskky’s trial began Monday with jurors viewing key locations and continued Tuesday with opening statements.
In his opening statement, Coos County Attorney John McCormick said Zhukovskyy confessed to causing the crash by inattention and also to using heroin, cocaine and fentanyl on the day of the crash.
The state’s primary allegation is that an impaired Zhukovskyy crossed the double-yellow line on Route 2, striking Mazza and other Jarheads.
Meanwhile, public defender Steve Mirkin conceded that Zhukovskyy used cocaine and heroin some 12 hours before the crash, but maintained that his client was not impaired at the time of the crash.
Instead, Mirkin said, the crash was caused by a drunken Mazza, whose blood alcohol content was .135, well over the legal limit of .08.
Mirkin said a defense witness will testify that in doing a reconstruction of the crash, he determined that Mazza’s motorcycle made contact with the left front wheel of Zhukovskyy’s truck, blowing out the tire and resulting in Zhukovskyy entering the eastbound lane and striking the Jarheads.
Cross-examination
In his cross-examination of McEachern on Wednesday, Mirkin returned to the theme of Mazza drinking before the crash, having previously told the court that Mazza brought a keg of Coors Light, his favorite brand, to the motel, and that the keg had been tapped around noon on June 21.
McEachern said he had probably “one, one and a half” beers, adding “I don’t like Coors Light.” He later admitted that he had not seen the initial impact.
Dana Thompson of Enfield, who was riding with the Jarheads on the day of the crash as a “prospect” being considered for membership, said he saw Mazza with a beer but that Mazza did not appear drunk to him.
Like McEachern, Thompson, who said he was riding “more towards the back” of the group, also did not see the initial impact, but as he was getting up to speed with the group, “I heard the impact.”
“I looked up and everything happened in the blink of an eye,” he said, with “parts flying, a big fireball and bikes going down.”
As the empty car trailer careened down Route 2, it came “about a foot, maybe” from him, Thompson said.
The crash scene
Tadd Duarte, a Jarheads member from Yarmouth, Mass., said the crash site was “like a movie scene.” Zhukovskyy’s truck carried two to three motorcycles into the tree line, he said, recalling he went to comfort some riders he thought were injured, only to find that “they were deceased.”
Rider Josh Morin was bleeding extensively from a leg wound, Duarte said. “He was losing a lot of blood, he was as white as that cup” pointing to a paper drinking cup on a table in the courtroom.
Duarte, who said he and others started doing “a headcount” at the scene, became emotional when he related seeing “a couple in the fire” and being unable to help them.The final state witness Wednesday was Valerie Ribeiro, who was riding with her husband, Manny, vice president of the Jarheads.
Asked whether Mazza had “ever come close” to her and her husband on his bike, Ribeiro replied that “Woody was driving straight until he was exploded.”
In response to questioning by Mirkin, Ribeiro said she had not been asked by investigators whether she, Mazza or others in the group of riders had consumed alcohol before the crash, nor did she volunteer that information.