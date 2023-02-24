Who is John Delee?
An innocent 22-year-old from Salem bleeding from his face following a Manchester bar fight? Threatened by a man with pepper spray, followed by three men, one a self-described professional fighter who aimed to do him harm?
Or is he a seething, 6 1/2-foot, 330-pound giant who punched out one Manchester youth, flashed his gun at another and complained that Manchester is full of Hispanics?
Compelling and competing, those two versions of Delee emerged in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Friday, where his defense lawyer asked that he be released from jail pending trial on a second-degree murder charge.
Delee is charged with the Jan. 28 shooting of Manchester resident Timothy Pouliot, 24. Police say he shot Pouliot eight times after a scuffle at the GOAT Bar and Grill spilled into Old Granite Street.
The hearing was held in a tense courtroom. All six benches were filled. Friends and family of Pouliot sat on the right side of the courtroom. The Delee camp was on the opposite side.
Sheriff deputies and Manchester police made a strong showing. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg was on hand for much of the hearing. He and others wore flak jackets, and when Judge Steven Houran called a break, police monitored both sides and kept potential adversaries apart as they exited the courtroom.
Inside the bar on Jan. 28, Delee had a confrontation with Pouliot’s friend, Michael Mendoza. Delee ended up with a bleeding cheek. It’s unclear whether Mendoza punched Delee or whether Delee struck a fixture while they wrestled.
Once outside the bar, Delee punched another friend of Pouliot’s and showed his handgun when Mendoza approached him with pepper spray, according to police reports.
Everyone was screaming that Delee had a gun, but Pouliot and his friends at one point followed Delee and his friends. Pouliot eventually approached and punched Delee, according to Manchester detective James Pittman.
“It (knowledge of the gun) didn’t stop Mr. Pouliot,” said defense lawyer Benjamin Faulkner. “Unprovoked by any physical contact, Mr. Pouliot punched John Delee in the face.”
It’s then that Delee fired nine rounds, eight of which struck Pouliot, including four in the back, according to police reports.
Homicide prosecutors frequently played up the size difference between shooter and victim. Delee was a foot taller and 200 pounds heavier than Pouliot.
Delee shoved Pouliot at the bar; a witness said Pouliot bragged about being a professional fighter and said he would take Delee on, police said.
Outside the bar, Delee was screaming profanities and slurs about Hispanics and challenging Pouliot’s friends to a fight. He twice punched another friend of Pouliot’s, Trenton Nash.
“He was looking to finish the fight or fight someone else,” Pittman said, quoting Olivia Lenardo, who was at the bar with the Salem friends.
“This was not a fight, this was retribution,” said homicide prosecutor Rachel Harrington. Since the night of the shooting, Delee has maintained that he acted in self-defense. But Harrington said Delee’s actions don’t fit the legal definition of self-defense.
“He killed out of anger, not necessity, and the law does not allow that,” Harrington said.