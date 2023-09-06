CONCORD — A former college and youth basketball coach could spend up to 40 years in prison after back-to-back sentences for inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls.
The sentence by Judge Amy Ignatius in Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday runs concurrently with a federal sentence of 25 years and 10 years of supervised release.
Joshua Pincoske, 48, of Concord, received two consecutive sentences calling for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He was also sentenced on two counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of trafficking of persons.
Last week, Pincoske pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse materials and one count of possession of child pornography in federal court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.
He also was also sentenced for charges out of Strafford County.
One of the “many victims affected by this case” wrote a victim witness impact statement which was read in court by a victim/witness advocate. The girl said her daily life is affected by the trauma.
“Every day is a struggle. I now have severe anxiety, social anxiety, anger issues and depression,” she wrote. “It affects my social life, relationships with my friends and family and significant others, work and school before I graduated.”
She said the sentence is appropriate to make sure “it never happens again.”
Prosecutor James Bolton of the Merrimack County Attorney Office said Concord police obtained search warrants for Pincoske’s home, two cellphones and a laptop. The investigation was begun by Farmington police in December 2020 after two 17-year-old girls there reported inappropriate sexual contact with Pincoske.
Bolton said Pincokse invited a 14-year-old girl to his house to play baseball with his son, who never showed up, in April 2017. Photos uncovered showed inappropriate sexual conduct.
“She said she had just turned 14 the week prior,” Bolton said.
Contact with another girl was made on Instagram when she was in seventh grade and lasted until she was 17.
“The forensic study of the devices showed communication between him and M.C. They often discussed meeting times, locations and specific acts for money,” Bolton said.
Another 17-year-old girl ended up alone in a car with Pincoske, who exposed himself.
“She began to cry, he said it was OK because he had been with girls younger than her,” Bolton said. “He offered her money. She refused the money and left the area.”
Before the charges came to light, Pincoske served as a volunteer coach for the men’s basketball program at Colby-Sawyer College.
The county attorney dropped nearly 50 charges after Pincoske pleaded guilty on the six charges.
Pincoske was represented by attorney James Brooks.
Unlike in federal court, Pincoske did not speak at the sentencing.
Ignatius said she hopes Pincoske takes advantage of counseling available in prison.
“I do commend you for entering pleas and not putting the individuals through the further difficulties of trial,” the judge said.
She said she hopes the victims heal over time and “not forever be defined by these terrible events.”
“I hope the individuals take advantage of whatever counseling that may be a possibility. These are things that don’t resolve quickly,” she said.