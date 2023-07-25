JPMorgan Chase handled business related to disgraced sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein until mere months before his death by suicide in 2019, the U.S. Virgin Islands government claimed in a court filing Monday.

The U.S. territory has been pursuing a lawsuit against JPMorgan, arguing that the bank was complicit in funding Epstein's long history of abuse and child sex trafficking. In calling for a partial summary judgment, Monday's memo from the plaintiffs argues that the bank retained a business relationship of sorts with Epstein for years after 2013, the year JPMorgan removed him as a client and closed his accounts. The exact nature of that relationship isn't entirely clear from the documents, which are partially redacted.