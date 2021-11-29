CONCORD — A federal judge decided a lawsuit can move forward from senior citizens and those with disabilities who charge a state-run program makes them more likely to end up having to live in nursing institutions.
The New Hampshire Legal Assistance, Disabilities Rights Center and AARP Foundation last January sued the Department of Health and Human Services over administration of its Choice for Independence (CFI) program.
The program uses federal/state Medicaid money to let eligible citizens receive health care services in their homes and not have to live in more restrictive settings.
In the lawsuit, the groups said state officials delegated decision-making to third-party managers, and this has denied these residents their notice and due process rights.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro recently denied the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
“The decision brings us one step closer to holding the state accountable for providing fundamental support to CFI-eligible individuals, their families, and their caregivers,” said Kierstan Schultz, a lead attorney for the Nixon Peabody law firm that is representing all parties that brought the suit.
Stephanie Price, Emily Fitzmorris and Kathleen Bates are three disabled residents who first brought the suit with a fourth client, Paul Scott, who has since passed away.
All said they got CFI waiver plans for home-based services, but in each case claimed they did not receive much of that care.
Suit: Delays led to worsening care
This lack of service led to worsening health from bed sores, falls and other ailments that could require they have to be placed in a nursing home, according to lawyers who brought the lawsuit.
“As the court recognized in its decision, the state bears the ultimate responsibility for the administration of the CFI waiver program,” said Pamela Phelan, litigation director of the Disabilities Rights Center.
“So many New Hampshire residents who rely on the CFI waiver program face unjustified hardship and risk.”
The suit asks the court to order the state recruit additional providers and to better monitor delivery of these services.
HHS lawyers had argued the lawsuit failed to state a claim because the private providers were liable for this care under these waivers, not the state.
In his 38-page ruling, Judge Barbadoro rejected that argument.
“The fact that the commissioner chose to delegate the provision of those services to case management agencies and other providers does not mean that she can evade her duty to ensure a reasonably prompt delivery of services,” Barbadoro wrote.
Associate Attorney General James Boffetti said the issue was a “pending litigation matter” and declined further comment on it.