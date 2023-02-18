Judge allows immigrant's lawsuit over deportation to continue Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Jose Daniel Guerra-Castaneda in his native El Salvador Courtesy Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An immigrant from El Salvador who was deported to his home country four years ago in violation of two federal court orders can continue his lawsuit against the United States, a judge has ruled.A federal judge rejected efforts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who was deported during the Trump presidency to stand trial in El Salvador on murder charges.A suspected member of the MS-13 gang, Guerra-Castañeda was held in a Salvadoran jail for 300 days, where he claims he was assaulted, denied medical care and tortured.Authorities eventually dropped charges against him, and he returned to the United States in 2020.A some point before his deportation, ICE was holding him at the federal lockup in Strafford County. He is represented by ACLU-New Hampshire and the Preti Flaherty law firm.SangYeob Kim, a staff attorney at ACLU, said the decision is a win for government accountability."In this case, ICE’s violation of federal court orders to keep our client in the country cost him horrifying physical and emotional trauma that will last a lifetime," Kim said in a statement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Ice Massachsuetts Aclu-nh Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Judge allows immigrant's lawsuit over deportation to continue Names of Manchester sergeants who ignored subordinate's George Floyd meme revealed Weare dad gets 18 months for negligent homicide in toddler's death Town warrant may decide whether Conway bakery has a mural or an advertising sign Republicans, St. Paul's assault victim oppose Delaney for federal appeals court bench Google case at Supreme Court risks upending the internet as we know it Load more {{title}} Most Popular Names of Manchester sergeants who ignored subordinate's George Floyd meme revealed Jury finds Manchester police officer used excessive force in 2018 bar melee Republicans, St. Paul's assault victim oppose Delaney for federal appeals court bench Weare dad gets 18 months for negligent homicide in toddler's death State Supreme Court to consider Pam Smart's request for commutation hearing Pamela Smart asks court to approve commutation hearing NH joins 25 states to fight federal rule on pistol braces New Boston police say they rescued girl who says she was enslaved Unite the Right marcher captured in viral photo dies by suicide before trial Judge rules Georgia report on Trump's possible election interference should be released Request News Coverage