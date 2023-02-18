Jose Daniel Guerra-Castaneda

Jose Daniel Guerra-Castaneda in his native El Salvador

 Courtesy

An immigrant from El Salvador who was deported to his home country four years ago in violation of two federal court orders can continue his lawsuit against the United States, a judge has ruled.

A federal judge rejected efforts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who was deported during the Trump presidency to stand trial in El Salvador on murder charges.