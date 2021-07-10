A judge’s decision last week will allow parts of a Dartmouth College football player’s lawsuit against the college to move forward.
The suit alleges the investigation into a student’s sexual assault claims against him was discriminatory.
In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Joseph DiClerico dismissed parts of the suit “John Doe” brought against the college, but he allowed Doe’s count of racial discrimination to move forward after Doe, who is Black, alleged Black football players have suffered harsher consequences after misconduct allegations than White football players.
The Ivy League school has faced numerous well-publicized gender-based discrimination and misconduct issues.
Doe’s suit comes after the college settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit for $14 million in 2019, and questions about equal pay between male and female staff this year. At least four other former students have sued Dartmouth over sexual misconduct investigations in recent years.
Doe’s case stems from an encounter in February 2020. A woman referred to as “Sally Smith” reported Doe assaulted her after she called Doe to walk her home after she had had too much to drink at the college’s Winter Carnival. They went to her dorm and had sexual contact, according to Doe’s complaint.
She gave verbal consent, according to the judge’s ruling, but later said she had been too intoxicated to consent.
After an investigation, Doe was suspended. Doe filed a complaint against Dartmouth this January contesting the suspension.
In a motion to dismiss Doe’s lawsuit, Dartmouth argued Doe could only speculate that racism played a role in his case. Doe said he believes there is a pattern of different treatment of Black and White football players.
In his complaint, Doe said he is the ninth Black football player suspended or expelled after sexual assault investigations since 2005.
In the same period, his complaint stated, there were no formal investigations of any sexual misconduct or gender discrimination complaints against White football players.
In at least one case, Doe’s complaint stated, a White student athlete was allowed to finish the athletic season before his suspension took effect.
Doe’s complaint also noted the all-White panel investigating the allegations. Dartmouth said it did not intend to discriminate on the basis of race, but said there were no Black professors or administrators available to participate. The college added a person of color to the panel at Doe’s insistence.
In the ruling, DiClerico wrote that the question of race-based discrimination deserved more scrutiny.
“Of course, discovery may reveal additional facts beyond those alleged in the complaint that show that any reports accusing white football players of sexual misconduct that were not referred by the Title IX office are insufficiently similar to Doe’s case to sustain his claim of intentional racial discrimination,” DiClerico wrote, “or that the differential treatment occurred for a race-neutral reason.”
The judge dismissed Doe’s other claims, including his allegation that the college investigator who handled his case was biased against men.