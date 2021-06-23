Resentencing will go forward for Antwan Stroud, the Black man whose lawyers claim received a harsher sentence than a White co-defendant in charges stemming from racial unrest last year on South Willow Street.
On Monday, Superior Court Judge Will Delker rejected a request by Hillsborough County prosecutors Thomas Craig to reverse his decision to throw out Stroud’s 30-day jail and hold a new sentencing hearing.
Delker wrote that he has not overlooked or misapprehended any points of fact or law. The resentencing is scheduled for July 30.