CONCORD -- A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit against the owners of the Merrimack Station coal-burning power plant to continue.
In a 24-page ruling issued two weeks ago, District Court Judge Joseph Laplante refused to grant summary judgment sought by Granite Shore Power LLC and GSP Merrimack LLC. The two firms own the 428-megawatt Merrimack Station, which has been operating under a 1992 EPA permit.
In 2019, the Sierra Club and Conservation Law Foundation sued the plant owners, saying the power plant did not meet the requirements of the permit when it came to monitoring thermal discharges.
The organizations are seeking fines and other remedies.
The owners have said the case should be thrown out because of a new EPA permit issued this year. But that permit is under challenge, and in the meantime the parameters of the 1992 permit remain in effect, Laplante noted.