CONCORD — Attorneys for Logan Clegg, the 27-year-old man charged with murdering a Concord couple last year and hiding their bodies, called the prosecution’s latest DNA testing request a “desperate shot in the dark.”
Public defender Maya Dominguez on Tuesday asked a superior court judge to preclude the testing, saying it could further delay Clegg’s right to a speedy trial. She also questioned the accuracy of the proprietary testing to be used.
“Logan is innocent and he continues to be incarcerated,” she said. “He wants to have his trial.”
An emergency hearing was held before Judge John Kissinger Tuesday afternoon at Merrimack County Superior Court to determine the need for the testing.
Stephen and Djeswende Reid disappeared on April 18 after heading out for a walk on trails near their Concord apartment. Authorities found their bodies three days later. They had been shot to death.
Clegg, 26 at the time, was arrested in Burlington, Vermont, in October and charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of the Concord couple. He also was indicted for falsifying physical evidence, for concealing the couple’s bodies and burning his tent and campsite after the murders.
Jury selection is set to begin on Oct. 2 after being pushed back from July.
During the hearing, Clegg sat wearing an orange jumpsuit with his face forward the entire time.
Last week, the state told the defense it would pursue additional DNA testing under a different method known as Y-STR analysis, which only tests male Y chromosomes.
Prosecutor Meghan Carly Hagaman said an expert DNA analyst recommended the additional testing.
“The state can’t ignore that they are sharing that information,” she said.
She admitted the timing is not ideal and said she doesn’t know what the results will show.
The state has contracted DNA Labs International (DLI) to do its DNA testing. DLI already has the evidence.
Results from previous DNA testing were completed in September 2022 and May, according to court documents.
Kissinger questioned the “11th hour” request and worried about having to continue the trial further. He ultimately allowed the prosecution to proceed after a more than 50-minute hearing.
“I’m not going to block it, but I am not going to rule right now that it is admissible, either,” Kissinger said.
Kissinger set a deadline of Sept. 15 for the testing to be completed.
The testing will include the hiking boot from the right foot of Stephen Reid and hiking boots, white jacket, yellow-orange half-zip jacket and green pants worn by Djeswende Reid, according to documents.
Dominguez said the prosecution had more than a year to test three of the five items, which all have been tested previously.
“There is nothing in the DNA that points to Logan Clegg being the perpetrator,” she said.
Dominguez said that because the DLI testing is proprietary, the defense doesn’t know how the testing is done, which would make cross-examination difficult.
“We don’t believe that this testing is going to yield results that are any different than what the state already has conducted,” she said.
In the filing, Dominguez said no proof exists that the testing will further the prosecution’s position.
“The state does not have the evidence it requires to meet its burden, and this untimely request for a third round of DNA testing is nothing more than a desperate shot in the dark,” she said.
During the hearing, Hagaman told Kissinger the testing is needed, especially if Clegg is convicted and the case is appealed.