Logan Clegg handcuffed
Buy Now

Logan Clegg talks with his attorney, Maya Dominguez, as he is being handcuffed to exit Merrimack County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

CONCORD — Attorneys for Logan Clegg, the 27-year-old man charged with murdering a Concord couple last year and hiding their bodies, called the prosecution’s latest DNA testing request a “desperate shot in the dark.”

Public defender Maya Dominguez on Tuesday asked a superior court judge to preclude the testing, saying it could further delay Clegg’s right to a speedy trial. She also questioned the accuracy of the proprietary testing to be used.