CONCORD — A federal judge approved the terms of a $2.1 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit against a New Hampshire dietary supplement company Monday morning.
Judge Landya B. McCafferty will file a written decision in the next two weeks.
The $2.1 million settlement is to resolve consumer complaints alleging false claims made on labeling for vitamin and supplement products.
FoodState Inc., of Manchester, denies all liability in the claims, but did agree to the settlement in May to avoid the time and expense of further litigation, according to court documents. The settlement period covers certain products purchased between Jan. 15, 2011, to Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
René P. Tatro, an attorney for FoodState, said in court he thinks the company would have prevailed if the case went to trial.
The lawsuit was brought by three California residents who claimed certain FoodState products included labeling that was false or misleading. According to the lawsuit, some products were represented as having come predominantly from “whole foods” rather than synthetically created vitamins or processed extracts.
Although FoodState denied any wrongdoing, the company did agree to establish a $2.1 million fund to cover valid claims made by members of the class-action suit. Members can claim up to $25 per bottle of products included in the settlement for up to four bottles, totaling $100.
“The claimants are getting far more than they would if we went to trial,” said Attorney Abbas Kazerounian, representing the plaintiffs.
FoodState also agreed to make labeling changes that included not using the phrase “100% Whole Food Supplement” or “Made in the USA” for a 30-month period on products that do not meet those standards, according to court documents.
