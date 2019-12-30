CONCORD -- Nathan Carman will not likely see the inside of a New Hampshire courtroom next year, after a state Supreme Court judge allowed his aunts to withdraw efforts to keep the high-profile case in New Hampshire.
Earlier this month, the daughters of John Chakalos announced their willingness to abide by a probate court ruling that Chakalos was not a New Hampshire resident. That meant that disputes about his estate did not belong in New Hampshire.
The three daughters have claimed their nephew murdered his grandfather and did not deserve a share of his multi-million dollar inheritance.
In December, the daughters signaled their willingness to have the estate settled in Connecticut after a favorable negotiation with officials in that state over estate taxes.
On Dec. 24, lawyers for the three filed paperwork to withdraw the New Hampshire appeal of a probate court ruling. New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice James Bassett signed an order on Friday allowing the withdrawal.
