LANCASTER -- A judge will decide whether to release the names of the jurors who acquitted a commercial truck driver of all charges in the June 2019 deaths of the "Fallen Seven" motorcycle riders and passengers in Randolph.
In August, the jury deliberated less than three hours before finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
The Boston Globe on Thursday asked that the jurors' names be released. Attorney William Chapman told Judge Peter Bornstein that any juror who wants to talk to the Globe anonymously should be able to.
Bornstein denied a similar request by the Globe in October.
Philip Waystack Jr., appointed by Bornstein as amicus counsel, said he had contacted the 12 jurors and five alternates, all of whom said they would not speak to the Globe or other media.
Waystack wrote in a filing that the jurors are concerned about their safety as well as their privacy.
After the acquittal, Gov. Chris Sununu said the seven who were killed “did not receive justice.” Attorney General John Formella said that his prosecutors proved their case “beyond a reasonable doubt’ and the truck driver “should have been found guilty.”
The two were criticized for their comments.
One juror Waystack spoke to said they carried “a gun with me for quite some time” because of public criticism of the verdict.
At the time of the crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck and towing an empty car trailer for a Massachusetts-based vehicle delivery business.
Zhukovskky admitted to using both heroin and cocaine before making several deliveries before the crash. Headed westbound on Route 2, Zhukovskky said he was reaching for a soda when he thought he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the group of riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Prosecutors' argument that an intoxicated Zhukovskky -- who after the Randolph crash was found to have had a history of drug-and-driving incidents that authorities said should have led to the revocation of his operator’s license -- crossed into the Jarheads' lane fell apart at Zhukovskky’s trial.
Bornstein ruled that the state could not allege at trial that Zhukovskky was impaired by drugs because it offered no evidence of that.
An expert testifying for the defense also said that the impact occurred directly over the centerline, after the lead Jarheads rider drifted toward the oncoming lane. That rider, club president Albert "Woody" Mazza Jr. of Lee, had a blood alcohol of .135, more than 1 1/2 times the legal limit of .08.
At the conclusion of the hour-long hearing, Bornstein said he would consider the Globe’s request and issue a ruling “in due course.”
After his acquittal, Zhukovskyy was held on an “immigration detainer” from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Zhukovskyy, a citizen of Ukraine, had legal permanent residency in the United States.
WMUR-TV reported Thursday that an immigration judge last week ordered that Zhukovskyy be deported to his native Ukraine. He has until March 8 to appeal the ruling, according to WMUR.
Zhukovskyy previously had faced potential deportation stemming from earlier arrests in Texas and Connecticut.