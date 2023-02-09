Fallen Seven

LANCASTER -- A judge will decide whether to release the names of the jurors who acquitted a commercial truck driver of all charges in the June 2019 deaths of the "Fallen Seven" motorcycle riders and passengers in Randolph.

In August, the jury deliberated less than three hours before finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.