WASHINGTON — A judge reviewing records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home asked the former president’s lawyers on Thursday to provide any evidence casting doubt on the integrity of the documents, which Trump has said in unsubstantiated claims were planted by FBI agents.

Senior federal judge Raymond Dearie, appointed by another judge to vet the documents to assess whether some should be withheld from investigators as privileged, also asked the Justice Department to certify by Monday a detailed property inventory of materials the FBI seized in the court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.