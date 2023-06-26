Gov. Chris Sununu will not have to testify at the trial of an anti-vaccine activist charged with disrupting a contentious 2021 Executive Council meeting.
Concord District Court Judge Ryan C. Guptill on Monday quashed a subpoena that lawyers for defendant Terese Bastarache issued Thursday for the governor’s testimony. Bastarache, who went by the surname Grinnell when arrested two years ago, faces charges of disorderly conduct. The trial is scheduled for today [Tuesday].
In filings, her lawyers said Sununu should be forced to testify because of “non-verbal communications,” such as head-nods to state troopers, which immediately preceded Bastarache’s arrest.
They also wanted to ask Sununu, who runs Executive Council meetings, when and how the meeting was disrupted, what Bastarache did to disrupt the meeting and why it proceeded without interruption.
Bastarache is accused of saying “Amen” during the meeting.
In a court docket entry, Guptill gave two reasons for blocking the governor’s testimony:
The judge noted the “exceedingly late service” of the subpoena, despite the fact that Sununu has been on the defendant’s witness list since April.
The judge wrote “in light of the charges actually pending now, the governor’s testimony is not vital and material to the defendant’s case.”
Nine protesters were arrested at the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the Executive Council, which was held at the auditorium of the New Hampshire Police Academy in Concord.
The meeting drew dozens of opponents of a $27 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.
Two weeks earlier, on Sept. 30, Sununu ended a council meeting at St. Anselm College after protesters disrupted the proceedings.
Following her arrest, Bastarache became a leading voice in the anti-vaccine mandate movement.