Terese Batarache
Terese Grinnell (now Bastarache) speaks to a crowd outside Concord District Court, where she was arraigned on a disorderly conduct charge on Nov. 19, 2021.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Gov. Chris Sununu will not have to testify at the trial of an anti-vaccine activist charged with disrupting a contentious 2021 Executive Council meeting.

Concord District Court Judge Ryan C. Guptill on Monday quashed a subpoena that lawyers for defendant Terese Bastarache issued Thursday for the governor’s testimony. Bastarache, who went by the surname Grinnell when arrested two years ago, faces charges of disorderly conduct. The trial is scheduled for today [Tuesday].