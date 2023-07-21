Turning Point USA Action Conference in Florida

Former President, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, gestures as he takes the stage during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15.

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents has scheduled his trial to start in late May of next year, rejecting claims by the former president’s attorneys that a fair trial could only be held after the 2024 election, as well as the Justice Department’s request to start in December.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon heard arguments from both sides on July 18 and said she would issue her decision promptly. On Friday, she set the case for jury trial in the Fort Pierce Division of the U.S. District Court in Southern Florida during the two-week period that begins May 20, 2024.