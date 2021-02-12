The circuit court judge charged Thursday with covering up her potential wrongdoings in a court case won’t be getting a paycheck for the time being.
Judge Julia A. Introcaso of Bedford will be on unpaid administrative leave, according to an order signed Friday by Gary Hicks, the senior justice on the Supreme Court.
Introcaso, who sits at the Circuit Court in Nashua, had been on paid leave since Jan. 21. As a Circuit Court judge, she had been earning $165,000 per year.
On Thursday, acting Attorney General Jane Young announced that Introcaso, 56, was being charged with five crimes. The charges allege that Introcaso whited out an order she wrote in a parenting case once she learned that authorities were investigating a complaint against her by a party in the case.
The New Hampshire Attorney General has been investigating possible criminal charges against Introcaso since October. Her lawyer, former attorney general Michael Delaney, said Introcaso won't comment because judicial proceedings are pending.
The charges against her are two felony charges of falsifying physical evidence, two misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records and a misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification.
The Judicial Conduct Committee is scheduled to begin a live-streamed hearing on the misconduct complaint against Intocaso on Feb. 16.
Introcaso is a graduate of Boston University law school, a trained marital arbitrator and a certified guardian ad litem. She has also worked as a deputy clerk in Rockingham County Superior Court, public defender and private law practice.
Gov. John Lynch nominated Introcaso to be a judge in 2012.