LACONIA -- A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the case of State v. Hassan Sapry, a city man who prosecutors alleged had inflicted more than 140 wounds on Wilfred Guzman Sr. during a fatal attack in 2019.
Officials at Belknap County Superior Court confirmed that Judge Elizabeth Leonard made the announcement, which came after a two-day hiatus in the trial, and after the state had wrapped up its case against Sapry last Thursday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Leonard had not filed an order in regard to the mistrial.
According to court records, however, Leonard on Wednesday ordered a competency evaluation for Sapry and also scheduled a competency hearing on Oct. 20. Both documents were sealed.
Sapry, who is represented by attorneys Mark Sisti and Wade Harwood, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with Sisti in opening statements saying that his client suffers from PTSD and other mental illnesses due to his childhood in war-torn Iraq.
Sisti said Sapry’s school in Baghdad had been struck by a suicide bomber; that he was driving near a vehicle that was destroyed by an improvised explosive device; and that his father was kidnapped and tortured.
After staying at a refugee camp in Syria, Sapry, 24, and his family relocated to Laconia and he attended Laconia schools, where he met and became friends with Guzman Sr. and his daughter, Natashia.
The state, which at trial had been represented by Senior Assistant Attorney General Danielle Sakowski and Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin, said Sapry had decided to kill Guzman Sr., 58, four days before he actually did so, on April 18, 2019.
Charged with both first- and second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, criminal trespass, unauthorized taking of less than $1,000, and four counts of credit card fraud, Sapry beat Guzman Sr. and cut his head and neck multiple times, the State said.
Sakowski in her opening statement said Sapry used a large number of kitchen cutlery and other items, including a Samurai Katana sword and a small television, to inflict the numerous wounds upon Guzman Sr., whom he believed had insulted him on a prior occasion.
Sapry’s actions were premeditated, the state said, noting that he wore gloves when he went to Guzman Sr.’s townhouse late on the night of April 17, 2019, and that he parked his vehicle in a nearby lot, not directly in front of Guzman Sr.’s residence as he had previously.
The state said that after Sapry fatally injured Guzman Sr., he stood over him and watched him die and then rummaged through his car, stealing two credit cards. Sapry tried unsuccessfully to use the credit cards to buy items from the PlayStation Network website.
The attempted use of the credit cards triggered a fraud notification that traced the activity to Sapry’s online account and also led to the notification of authorities, who eventually took Sapry into custody at his home.
Sisti told the jury on the first day of Sapry’s trial that the sheer irrationality of the manner in which Sapry killed Guzman Sr. was indicative of his being insane at the time.
“This is not a premeditated murder,” Sisti said, “This is madness.”