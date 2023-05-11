Defense table

Dean R. Kenneson, left, and his attorney Ted Lothstein at the start of his assault trial Monday in Grafton County Superior Court.

A judge scrapped the Rumney post office shooting trial this week after a witness blurted out an accusation against the defendant, his defense lawyer said.

The mistrial means that Campton resident Dean R. Kenneson, 73, will have to face another jury on charges of first-degree assault.