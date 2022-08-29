The judge presiding over the Georgia grand jury investigation into possible election interference by Donald Trump and his allies on Monday denied a motion from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify.

However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney also delayed Kemp's appearance before the grand jury until "some date soon after" Election Day in November. Kemp, a Republican who is running for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams, has alleged that the investigation is politically motivated.