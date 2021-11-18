A woman fighting for her life after being shot by her one-time New Hampshire boyfriend had her request for a final restraining order against him denied by a judge, according to an organization that advocates for victims of domestic abuse.
The shooting took place in a Salem, Mass., office park and left the victim, 33, critically injured. She worked at a factory in the park and had lived with Richard Lorman in Hampton before moving out, according to court records.
Lorman, 55, a Wilton resident, was found dead at the scene, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“The victim clearly showed in her petition that she was in immediate danger, and we are devastated to learn a final restraining order was denied in this case," read a statement from Amanda Grady Sexton, public affairs director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Gov. Chris Sununu called the shooting an absolute tragedy. He said he contacted the state court system after it was brought to his attention.
The judiciary confirmed the matter is being reviewed to the fullest extent possible, Sununu said in a statement. Susan Warner, a spokesman for the court system, said the judiciary will likely release a statement by the end of the day.
Forty-three percent of final protective orders are denied in New Hampshire, sometimes when the victim has suffered serious injuries and a criminal investigation is ongoing, Sexton said.
On Sept. 21, the shooting victim filed a domestic violence petition against Lorman, claiming behavior that was sexually violent and coercive and had been going on for years.
"You can't trust anything to be OK anymore. I am going to turn your world upside down," he told her last Labor Day after tracking her down to Marblehead, Mass., according to the petition for a restraining order.
She said Lorman also had hinted that a mutual acquaintance would be after her, reorganized his guns in front of her and threatened to continue a campaign of harassment unless she submitted to his sexual demands.
Hampton Family Division Judge Polly Hall issued a temporary restraining against Lorman, but later, on Oct. 20, ruled that the victim had not met the legal definition of abuse.
"On the evidence presented, the court cannot find (Lorman's) conduct constitutes a credible present danger to the Plaintiff's safety," Hall wrote.
The Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said the court system should launch a comprehensive review of all recent restraining orders to ensure that judges are following all laws and protocols. The coalition also wants advanced training on domestic violence for all judges presiding over cases involving restraining orders.