Citing safety and privacy worries, a judge denied a request by the Boston Globe for access to the names and addresses of the jurors who found a Massachusetts man not guilty of all charges in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in Randolph.
In August, the Coos County jury deliberated less than three hours before finding Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Following the verdict, “jurors in this case endured bad press and harsh — and sometimes vitriolic — criticism from multiple sources,” including high-ranking state officials, Judge Peter Bornstein wrote in his ruling denying the Globe’s request.
Therefore, Bornstein wrote, it is not unreasonable “… for jurors to feel that if their names were released, harassment on social media and in the media in general, would continue,” and he said it also was not unreasonable for the jurors to be concerned “about their physical safety.”
“Perhaps, if this trial had been conducted thirty years ago, before the first tweet was tweeted and if prominent public officials had not publicly criticized the jurors’ verdict, the Court might have found that the jurors’ safety and privacy concerns were not reasonable,” Bornstein wrote.
Bornstein also wrote that a ruling in favor of the newspaper would send the message that courts “might not protect the jurors’ safety and privacy interests,” and that message “would inevitably harm confidence in the justice system and impair the ability of New Hampshire trial courts to select fair and impartial juries going forward.”
According to court documents and trial testimony, Zhukovskyy was headed westbound on U.S. Route 2 on June 21, 2019, when he encountered an eastbound group of members/supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
In its initial charges, the state alleged that Zhukovskyy was under the influence of cocaine and/or heroin when the pickup truck and trailer he was towing crossed into the Jarheads. The impact of the crash killed Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr. of Lee; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook; Desma Oakes, of Concord; Aaron Perry, of Farmington; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.
At trial, Bornstein deemed that prosecutors had failed to prove Zhukovskyy was impaired and dismissed those related charges. Meanwhile, defense attorneys said that Mazza, who was legally drunk, actually had collided with Zhukovskyy’s truck over the double-yellow line on Route 2, jamming the truck’s steering and causing it to veer into the Jarheads.
After the verdict, both Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella issued public statements expressing their disappointment. Several weeks later, the Boston Globe asked Bornstein to provide it the names and addresses of the jurors.
The request was the subject of a Feb. 9 hearing during which one of Zhukovskyy’s public defenders, as well as amicus counsel appointed by Bornstein to poll the jurors about their interest in speaking with the Boston Globe, both told the judge that the jurors wanted no contact with media.
Then, as in the subsequent order he issued on April 4, he ruled against the Globe.
Bornstein agreed with the argument that post-verdict remarks by Sununu and Formella, in addition to online remarks of readers to a Boston Globe story about Zhukovskyy’s acquittal, could have a negative impact on the jurors if their personal information were released.
Sununu, Bornstein noted, had said that the Jarheads who were killed “did not receive justice today and that is an absolute tragedy,” while Formella said, “we firmly believe that the State proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Formella said Zhukovskyy “should have been found guilty…and held responsible.”
In response to the Boston Globe’s subsequent story, a person wrote on the newspaper’s website that the acquittal was “shameful on all accounts,” Bornstein wrote in his order, while other posts called the jurors “twelve morons” and said their finding Zhukovskyy not guilty “confirmed that a jury of your peers was a joke.”
At the Feb. 9 hearing, Philip R. Waystack, Jr., whom Bornstein appointed as amicus counsel after the Boston Globe’s first request for the juror information, told the court that all 17 jurors “had heard or had been made aware of public comments questioning their verdict made by leaders in state government.”
The jurors, Bornstein continued, found the comments were “inappropriate, incorrect and caused harm to the public acceptance of the integrity of the verdict.”
One juror told Waystack that based on Sununu and Formella’s statements, they “would not be willing to serve on a jury again,” Bornstein wrote, and that the statements “would likely have a chilling effect on the ability of courts to seat jurors.”
Another juror shut down their social media, said Bornstein, while a third juror began carrying a pistol “for personal protection.”
Contrary to what the Boston Globe asserted, Bornstein ruled that the names and addresses of jurors are examples of administrative information, not adjudicatory documents that are public record.