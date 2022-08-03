Joshua Morin is cross-examined in Coos County Superior Court on Wednesday by defense attorney Steve Mirkin regarding the June 21, 2019 crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph in which he was seriously injured and seven other riders with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed.
LANCASTER — A judge has dismissed the negligent homicide-DUI charges against truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, saying the evidence was insufficient to convince jurors that he was impaired by drugs when his truck and car trailer collided with a group of motorcyclists in Randolph, killing seven of them.
Judge Peter Bornstein took the action Wednesday after the state rested its case against Zhukovskyy and the defense introduced a motion to dismiss all 23 charges that Zhukovskyy is facing from the June 21, 2019 accident.
After considering the motion, Bornstein dismissed seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI and one count of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury.
The other 15 charges remain: seven counts each of negligent homicide and of manslaughter-reckless operation, and one charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
The defense will present its case starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
In coming to his decision, Bornstein pointed out several times that several law-enforcement officers spent much time with Zhukovskyy after the crash on U.S. Route 2, and none ever said he was impaired.
Zhukovskyy admitted using heroin and cocaine at his home in West Springfield, Mass., some 12 hours before the Randolph crash, but he, in taped interviews, and his defense team have repeatedly said in court that he was not impaired at the time of the crash.
The state has maintained that Zhukovskyy caused the crash because he was negligent and because of his use of heroin, or a mixture of heroin and fentanyl — as well as cocaine — before the crash.
Meanwhile, the defense claims Albert Mazza, of Lee, was drunk, inattentive and had struck Zhukovskyy’s left front wheel, which caused Zhukovskyy to lose control of his pickup and trailer and to cross into the lane occupied by eastbound members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Mazza was the president of the Jarheads at the time and was leading the group to Gorham to attend an event at the American Legion Post there.
‘I knew I was in a bad way’
On Wednesday, the state wrapped up its case by putting Jarheads member Joshua Morin on the witness stand.
Despite the chaos that followed the collision between the Jarheads and the pickup operated by Zhukovskyy and the car trailer it was towing, Morin immediately knew he was seriously injured and that he needed two things: a medivac helicopter and a tourniquet.
Morin, of Dalton, Mass., said he was able to make that assessment because he is a trauma-trained, registered nurse. He recalled getting both a tourniquet and then a med flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. But he was also grateful for what he didn’t get while lying on his right side in a fetal position along Route 2, with his left femur bone poking through his blue jeans and blood flowing freely: a visit from his wife, Joy.
“I started getting more comfortable as I lost more blood,” Morin explained in Coos County Superior Court on Wednesday to Bornstein and the jury, adding that he called for his wife, who was in a car following the Jarheads, but people kept her away from him.
Morin, who has undergone 25 life-saving and corrective surgeries since the crash and who walks with the aid of forearm crutches, said that was a good thing because “If I would have seen her, I would have said ‘good bye’ and died.”
Fellow Jarheads members and supporters lay dead around him.
“I knew I was in a bad way,” said Morin, who said he also realized that “I had to remain calm.”
“I could see the break, I could see the bleeding,” Morin said, adding that he told Jarheads to give him their trouser belts to use as tourniquets. Two belts were offered, he said, but each quickly broke before a person he did not know stepped forward with a ratchet strap that held.
When the first emergency responders showed up after what he said seemed “like forever,” Morin remembered that “I could see panic” in one of their eyes.
Nonetheless, Morin’s training and experience kicked in, he said, and he was able to direct the EMTs how to prepare him for transportation to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin from which he was later airlifted to Maine Medical.
At Maine Medical, he woke up on June 22 feeling “beat up yet relieved that I still had my leg.”
As his co-counsel Jay Duguay has done with other prosecution witnesses, defense attorney Steve Mirkin pressed Morin on whether he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Morin replied he had a vodka drink with dinner, but was not impaired.
Mirkin also asked whether Morin was aware that Mazza, the president of the Jarheads, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.135, well over the legal limit of 0.08.