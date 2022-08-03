Zhukovskyy trial

Joshua Morin is cross-examined in Coos County Superior Court on Wednesday by defense attorney Steve Mirkin regarding the June 21, 2019 crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph in which he was seriously injured and seven other riders with the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — A judge has dismissed the negligent homicide-DUI charges against truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, saying the evidence was insufficient to convince jurors that he was impaired by drugs when his truck and car trailer collided with a group of motorcyclists in Randolph, killing seven of them.

Judge Peter Bornstein took the action Wednesday after the state rested its case against Zhukovskyy and the defense introduced a motion to dismiss all 23 charges that Zhukovskyy is facing from the June 21, 2019 accident.