A federal judge dismissed the whistleblower complaint brought by a former physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who claimed the hospital engaged in dangerous medical practices.
Vermont District Court Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford recently decided that Dr. Misty Blanchette Porter’s termination from the hospital did not have anything to do with her accusations.
“The court is not blind to the harm Dr. Porter — a physician of long standing with DHMC and by all accounts a skilled clinician — experienced when she was unceremoniously ushered out of the institution where she had served for more than 20 years,” Crawford wrote. “But much of defendants’ conduct about which plaintiff complains is not relevant to her claims of retaliation and discrimination.”
Hospital representative Audra Burns said DHMC leadership is pleased with Crawford’s ruling.
“We are pleased with the court’s decision, which affirms our legal position and underscores our continuing commitment and efforts to provide safe, high-quality care to our patients across the region,” Burns said.
Blanchette Porter, who now works at the University of Vermont Medical Center, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
She is reportedly appealing Crawford’s decision.
Blanchette Porter claimed in her lawsuit that she was fired from the hospital in 2017 after she brought up her concerns about medical procedures done without consent, overbilling, and a potential for a Zika virus exposure improperly handled by the hospital.
Blanchette Porter also claims that she was fired in part because of her disability, which limited the number of hours she could work.
Blanchette Porter started at the hospital’s Division of Reproductive Medicine and Infertility in 1996.
Sometime in 2015 she suffered an injury and was required to work part-time as a result, according to her complaint.
The hospital’s attorney, Tristram Coffin, called Blanchette Porter’s whistleblower claims “conspiracy theories,” and denied any truth to her accusations in court filings.
The hospital fired Blanchette Porter along with two other doctors in 2017 when it phased out the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Radiology department where she had been working.
The closure was forced on the hospital when it lost nursing staff and was unable to find qualified replacements, according to Coffin’s filing.