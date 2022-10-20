Hillsborough County House of Corrections
Buy Now

The Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester is also known as the Valley Street jail.

 David Lane/Union Leader

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died of alcohol withdrawal last year at the Valley Street jail in Manchester.

Robert Martel arrived at the jail on May 10, 2021, to serve a 10-day sentence. He told intake nurses that he habitually consumed a bottle of vodka a day and had done so earlier that day. He also was a daily fentanyl user, he disclosed.