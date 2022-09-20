Mom's hands
Buy Now

The mother who sued Manchester schools over their non-disclosure transgender policy gestures during an interview in May at a Manchester park. She seeks anonymity to protect her preteen-aged child.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Manchester mother against city schools over a policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission, ruling the protocol doesn’t infringe on parents’ fundamental rights.

Hillsborough County Superior Court North Judge Amy Messer wrote in her decision the right to make decisions about the care, custody and control of one’s child is not absolute.

Download PDF Manchester school transgender suit