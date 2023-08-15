President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden returns to the White House on Monday. 

 Elizabeth Frantz/Washington Post

A federal judge on Monday denied a bid by two conservative groups to block the Biden administration from canceling the federal student loans of more than 800,000 people who have been in repayment for more than 20 years.

The Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit earlier this month, saying the administration violated federal law by failing to produce the forgiveness policy through the traditional rulemaking process and offer the public the opportunity to comment. The groups also claimed the policy would harm their recruitment efforts and asked the court to stop the federal government from canceling any debt as the case proceeds.