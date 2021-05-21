A lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died at Manchester’s Valley Street jail is moving forward with fewer defendants, after a judge granted motions to dismiss counts against several nurses whose care, the judge wrote, was not inadequate.
The family of 24-year-old Nicholas Sacco sued Hillsborough County and several Hillsborough County House of Corrections staff members after Sacco died in 2019 of complications from opioid withdrawal.
Sacco was in jail for three days, held for a court appearance in a theft case, before staff found him unresponsive. He was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he died several hours later.
Not long after he arrived at Valley Street jail, Sacco told jail staff that he was a regular drug user and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms. He was placed on “detox watch,” with nurses checking in on him every few hours. Some of the nurses had very little interaction with Sacco. According to the judge’s ruling, Sacco told one nurse she didn’t need to bother moving him to a detox unit. He told another he was feeling better.
“This can hardly be described as a ‘complete denial of medical care,’” wrote U.S District Court Judge Joseph LaPlante in an order this week, and five nurses had their motions to dismiss the case against them granted. They will no longer be part of the Sacco family’s lawsuit.
But LaPlante denied the motion to dismiss counts against three jail nurses, saying it seems plausible they acted with “deliberate indifference” and may have failed to provide adequate medical care to Sacco. Those three nurses, along with the county, are still defendants in the lawsuit.