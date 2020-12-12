A Grafton County judge has ruled that a newspaper should have access to an internal affairs report into an excessive force complaint against a Canaan police officer, even when the report found in his favor.
In a Dec. 2 ruling, Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein granted access to a report commissioned by Canaan police following complaints by a local woman charged with resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer.
The case involving former Officer Samuel Provenza is believed to be the first Right-to-Know case involving police files since last spring, when the New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned a 27-year-old precedent and granted access to public employee personnel files if a good reason exists to do so.
The court ruled on cases brought by the Union Leader Corp., Seacoast Newspapers and the ACLU-New Hampshire.
Those were unrelated to a case involving Provenza and the Valley News, a Lebanon-based daily newspaper that covers the Upper Connecticut River Valley.
Lawyers for Provenza said the findings of the internal investigation shouldn’t have to be disclosed because complaints against Provenza were not sustained.
But in his 21-page ruling, Borstein quoted a Vermont Supreme Court case in which justices said disclosure of internal affairs investigations allows the public to gauge whether the police department is responsive to complaints about misconduct.
“As evidenced by the national conversation concerning policing in the United States, transparency at all levels of police conduct investigations is fundamentally important to ensure the public’s confidence and trust in local police departments,” Bornstein wrote.
In November 2017, Provenza arrested town resident Crystal Eastman following complaints that she was following a school bus in her SUV.
During the height of their confrontation, Provenza yanked open Eastman’s vehicle door and tried to remove her while her arm was wrapped around the steering wheel.
He said she tried to bite him. She said he grabbed her hair to pull her out of the car.
She was cleared of resisting arrest but convicted of disobeying a police officer.