A federal judge has given state officials a 12-month deadline to end the controversial practice of boarding people who are undergoing a psychiatric crisis in hospital emergency rooms.
Twelve months from May 17, the state must accept a person into a psychiatric hospital a mere six hours after a doctor signs papers authorizing involuntary admission, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty ordered last week.
The order comes after years of lawsuits and judicial rulings to address the practice of boarding people in hospital emergency rooms while they wait for an open bed at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Two days after the judge issued the order, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced a "Mission Zero" plan to eliminate emergency room boarding. It gives a self-imposed deadline of 2025. The press release makes no mention of the judge's ruling.
"Rebuilding our mental health system has been a priority since day one," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
For more than a decade, New Hampshire adults and children have faced the "inhumane practice" of boarding, according to a statement issued by the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
They are held against their will, typically in a windowless room with nothing more than a bed on the floor, NAMI said. They are held for days or weeks with little to no treatment or visitors.
"This confinement is traumatizing and, for people with serious mental illness, can often worsen symptoms," NAMI said in its release. NAMI called for all Granite Staters to work collectively to ensure the the ruling leads to compassionate action.
Under New Hampshire law, a person experiencing a mental health crisis is seen by a doctor, who signs papers to authorize an involuntary emergency admission in the New Hampshire State Hospital or another designated receiving facility.
In that facility, the patient gets to go before a judge who decides whether enough evidence exists to continue their involuntary treatment.
Until last year, boarded patients did not go before a judge until they entered the state hospital, which could follow weeks of waiting. (In 2020, judges rejected about one out of four involuntary admissions.)
Rulings in both federal and state courts have gone against the state over emergency room boarding. Most of those rulings have addressed civil rights violations of people who are held against their will without seeing a judge.
The state has fought such rulings, although last year it allowed for telephonic hearings with a judge within three days of the signature on commitment papers.
McCafferty’s recent ruling focuses on the complaints of hospitals, who claimed that the boarding amounted to an unconstitutional seizure of their emergency rooms.
“The (health and human services) commissioner is permanently and prospectively enjoined from seizing the hospitals’ property and resources in violation of their Fourth Amendment rights,” McCafferty wrote in a three-page order issued on Wednesday.
Five days before that order, McCafferty rejected efforts by state officials to throw out the five-year lawsuit. Rather, McCafferty added David King, the administrative judge of the New Hampshire Circuit Court, as a defendant.
King will have to address the issue of telephonic hearings. Lawyers representing patients reject the notion of telephonic hearings.
They want video hearings, and the object to the current practice of having a single judge in Concord hear all the cases. That prevents patients from obtaining a local lawyer, the lawyers say.
In the Friday press release, officials say three times that boarding is a problem countrywide. The release blames it on structural changes in health care, severe workforce shortages and COVID-era increases in mental illness.
Mission Zero seeks to address:
- Front door issues, meaning the inability to access timely services in the community, which leads to a psychological crisis.
- Inpatient supply and xoordination, meaning not enough beds for people with acute needs.
- Back door issues, meaning people who exceed their stay in inpatient psychiatric facilities due to a lack of support levels.
DHHS Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver said her department was "hitting the gas" to eliminate boarding.
“The strategies employed as part of ‘Mission Zero’ are bold and proactive, designed to accelerate New Hampshire’s efforts to increase community-based services and reduce the need for, and length of, inpatient psychiatric admissions," Weaver said.
DHHS wants to expand funding for community mental health centers in the next state budget, launch a certified community behavioral health clinic model, expand transitional housing and step-down care, and develop landlord incentives.
Already, efforts are underway to add 125 beds to the system.