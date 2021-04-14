A judge last week ordered unsealed an affidavit that describes the investigation that led to the arrest of a Salem police sergeant. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union and Union Leader asked the court to reconsider its decision to keep parts of the affidavit sealed.
The incident was a 2012 car chase, and was described by Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and fellow officers as a prank gone too far. A 2018 audit of the police department described the incident and Verrocchi’s lenient punishment at the time (one day unpaid suspension).
The state motioned to unseal the affidavit in January 2021. Verrocchi’s defense objected, saying it would taint a jury pool for an upcoming trial, but the ACLU and Union Leader argued in February that arrest warrants are presumed to be public documents under state law, and that recent court rulings have held that allegations of police misconduct must be disclosed due to a compelling public interest.
Judge Daniel St. Hilaire said in his ruling Friday that the affidavit outlines Det. Todd Flanagan’s investigation into the incident, much of which would be standard fare and open to the public.
“However, the affidavit does diverge from the standard where it starts to describe and in some instances quote, the internal investigation involving the defendant,” St. Hilaire said in his ruling.
He said paragraphs 12 through 15 of the affidavit consist of “personnel information” such as can be found in human resources files, and is therefore exempt from disclosure.
Wednesday's motion argues St. Hilaire used the wrong legal framework to make his decision, which was based on the state’s Right-to-Know law and its exemptions. In the motion, ACLU attorney Gilles Bissonnette and Union Leader attorney Gregory Sullivan argued the ruling should have been based on the legal standard that governs access to court documents, which is separate from Right-to-Know.
Bissonnette and Sullivan said even if that exemption was in force, a state Supreme Court ruling in 2020 has allowed for a balancing test that weighs public interest against privacy concerns or governmental interest, which attorneys said St. Hilaire failed to do.
“In holding that Paragraphs 12 through 15 of the arrest warrant affidavit should remain sealed because they constitute “personnel file” information … this Court effectively adopted a per se rule that the Supreme Court explicitly rejected in recent cases,” the motion states.
The intervenors pointed out that Verrocchi’s car chase was cited by the Union Leader and ACLU in its arguments in favor of disclosure during the Union Leader Corp. v Town of Salem case. That case, upon appeal, was one of two Right-to-Know cases that led to the Supreme Court’s latest ruling eliminating a categorical exemption and allowing balancing tests.
The intervenors also objected to not having access to the legal arguments by the state and defendant in this case, which were sealed by the court.
The Attorney General’s Office arrested Verrocchi in January 2020 and charged him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, and disobeying a police officer, a misdemeanor. Verrocchi was indicted in September 2020.