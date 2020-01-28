CONCORD — Two well-known New Hampshire law firms squared off in federal court Tuesday to make their cases on whether a Turkish-American entrepreneur’s racketeering lawsuit should be tried in the United States.
Yalcin Ayasli, who has lived in New Hampshire with his wife since 2006, claims a group of Turkish defendants used extortion and money laundering to acquire his Turkey-based airline BoraJet, according to court documents. Ayasli lost millions of dollars and high value real estate as part of the scheme, according to court documents.
Bruce Felmly of McLane Middleton, an attorney for the defendants, argued that Judge Joseph N. Laplante should dismiss the case because the Turkish courts are better suited and because there is a lack of personal jurisdiction in New Hampshire.
“The majority of the allegedly wrongful conduct set out in the complaint occurred in Turkey, which makes this case appropriate for dismissal under a traditional forum non conveniens analysis,” he wrote in the motion to dismiss.
Ayasli has participated in legal action in Turkey in matters related to the case, Felmly said.
The defendants are listed as Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, Kamil Feridun Ozkaraman, Fatih Akol, SBK Holdings A.S., SBK Holdings USA Inc., Bugaraj Elektronik Ticaret ve Bilisim Hizmetleri A.S., and Mega Varlik Yonetim A.S., according to the complaint.
Ayasli’s attorney, Robert H. Miller of Sheehan Phinney, argued the case should take place in New Hampshire because of witness tampering, intimidation and threats that have occurred in Turkey. He made his case using a slideshow presentation.
“There is no chance of Dr. Ayasli having a fair shot on any of these matters,” Miller told Laplante.
In opposition of the motion to dismiss, Miller wrote the scheme was hatched and executed in the United States.
“The U.S. Department of State has recently concluded that the Turkish judicial system is ‘unreliable,” Miller wrote in a court filing. “More importantly, the Korkmaz Defendants have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to improperly influence outcomes in the Turkish courts by bribing, threatening, and blackmailing witnesses; paying off judges; and orchestrating raids on opposing counsel’s offices.”
Felmly argued Ayasli has already taken part in court proceedings in Turkey.
Ayasli, who lives in Nashua, can’t travel to Turkey because the defendants worked with the Turkish media to publish false allegations that Ayasli was a terrorist, a member of Fetullahci Teror Orgutu (FETO), and a participant in the July 2016 coup d’état attempt, Miller said.
Miller showed a picture that he said showed Korkmaz with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The 127-page complaint alleges the defendants unlawfully obtained over $500 million in U.S. currency from the U.S. Treasury as part of a fraudulent fuel tax credit scheme. The defendants “then laundered over $210 million USD of those funds into Turkey,” the complaint reads.
Miller said money used has been tied to other cases in California and Utah.
A hearing on the motion to dismiss continued late Tuesday afternoon.
Laplante questioned the purchase of the airline, which took place in Turkey under Turkish law.
“That doesn’t scream out for an American tribunal,” he said.
The case will likely take years to litigate if it stays in U.S. District Court, he said.