Lawyers argued before a Superior Court judge Tuesday whether a sealed arrest warrant for a Salem police officer facing felony charges should be made public.
The Attorney General’s Office charged Sgt. Michael Verrocchi with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, and disobeying a police officer, a misdemeanor, stemming from a 2012 high-speed chase. The Union Leader Corp. and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire intervened in the case.
Verrocchi has been on leave from the police department since the criminal investigation began in early 2019. He was arrested in January 2020 and indicted by a grand jury in September.
During a Tuesday morning hearing, which was closed to the public, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire heard oral arguments from lawyers involved in the case.
“The New Hampshire ACLU and Union Leader Corporation intervened in the case of State v. Verrocchi for the limited purpose of supporting the state’s motion to unseal certain records that are on file with the court,” Gregory Sullivan, attorney for the Union Leader, said Tuesday. “The defendant, through counsel, seeks to keep those records sealed.”
St. Hilaire took the arguments under advisement, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the hearing was sealed over the objection of the Union Leader. Oral arguments by Sullivan, ACLU attorney Gilles Bissonnette, Assistant Attorney General Nicole Clay and Verrocchi’s attorney Andrew Cotrupi also are sealed.
The brief filed jointly by the Union Leader and ACLU-NH prior to the hearing argues that arrest warrants are generally presumed to be public documents by state law, and that three Superior Court decisions since May 2020 have held that allegations of police misconduct must be disclosed because there is a “compelling public interest” in disclosure.
Cotrupi argued unsealing the documents would taint a jury pool with allegations contained within the affidavit that are “known to be untrue” and for which there is no supporting evidence. He argued a balancing test should be conducted to weigh Verrocchi’s privacy concerns, and that if the court rules this one document should be unsealed, all sealed documents should be made public.
Cotrupi previously filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the charges exceed the six-year statute of limitations.
Judge St. Hilaire denied the motion last month, letting the state argue its case in trial that an exception to the statute of limitations exists because “unlawful conduct delayed discovery of the offense.”
Separately, the ACLU-NH is suing the Salem Police Department under the state’s Right-to-Know law to obtain access to files — including police reports, investigatory files, disciplinary records and other records — related to Verrocchi’s “sustained misconduct” that led to the criminal charges.
The Attorney General’s Office began its investigation into Verrocchi nearly seven years after the incident because an independent audit by Kroll Inc. into the Salem Police Department’s internal affairs process, and Kroll’s subsequent report, made the incident public in late 2018.
Verrocchi and other Salem officers have argued that the high-speed chase was a prank “gone too far,” the ACLU-NH states in its lawsuit.
ldnews@unionleader