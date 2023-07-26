NASHUA — A Superior Court judge has awarded Laurie Ortolano, the Nashua resident who five years ago took on the city Assessing Department and later its Legal Department, in a long-running dispute over the handling of public documents, roughly $63,400 in attorneys’ fees in connection with the first suit she filed in early 2020.
Judge Charles Temple last week issued an order granting Ortolano’s request that the city pay some of the legal fees she ran up over the life of the suit, which was first filed in February 2020, according to court files.
City Attorney Steve Bolton said Monday that the ruling is under appeal, which, if successful, would send the matter back to the state court for reconsideration.
The case, Bolton said, “had a lot of different issues,” and “about a dozen different disputes” between the parties, which likely explains the lengthy case summary — 155 pages — filed in court.
Temple noted in his order that the case “is a complex Right to Know action that began Feb. 8, 2020 ... the proceeding was not a typical one,” citing the fact the trial lasted three days, involved “multiple witnesses and the admission of exhibits,” he wrote.
Temple credited Ortolano for agreeing to a total award that represented a “68 percent reduction in the claimed amount,” and did not request other smaller fees incurred during the life of the case.
Temple wrote that the city violated the Right to Know law by not providing Ortolano with the office security camera footage stemming from her arrest in City Hall for criminal trespassing, which has since been annulled; for denying her request for the footage and the transcripts; for improperly redacting the informal hearing sheets; and for failing to provide the field data collection cards (property assessment-related documents).
Further, Temple wrote, the only way Ortolano was able to access the public records she sought was to file lawsuits against the city. While the “city has provided some of the responsive records,” Temple wrote, Ortolano has yet to be provided with the security camera footage, the Nashua police footage, or transcripts of police interviews with city employees, the unredacted informal hearing review sheets, or the data cards.
The city has had ample time to provide those documents, Temple wrote. “However, the city did not do so,” he added in ordering the city to provide the documents to Ortolano.
In most instances, city officials “knew, or should have known, that their conduct (in not providing the documents to Ortolano) was in violation of RSA chapter 91-A,” a reference to a section of the state Right to Know statute.
Overall, the series of lawsuits Ortolano has filed since early 2020 now totals a dozen cases, which are currently in various stages of litigation. Each of them stems from Ortolano’s accusations that city officials repeatedly violated the state’s Right to Know statute, mainly by declining to fulfill her requests for documents she argues are a matter of public record.
Ortolano’s battles with city officials stem from a dispute over the amount of her property tax assessment, which she said at the time had increased significantly while the assessments of many of her Berkeley Street neighbors rose only slightly.