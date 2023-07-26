NASHUA — A Superior Court judge has awarded Laurie Ortolano, the Nashua resident who five years ago took on the city Assessing Department and later its Legal Department, in a long-running dispute over the handling of public documents, roughly $63,400 in attorneys’ fees in connection with the first suit she filed in early 2020.

Judge Charles Temple last week issued an order granting Ortolano’s request that the city pay some of the legal fees she ran up over the life of the suit, which was first filed in February 2020, according to court files.