Judges try hard to ensure that people convicted of the same crime receive similar sentences, said a judge whose earlier sentencing in connection to a Black Lives Matter protest is under scrutiny.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker made his comments Friday as lawyers sparred over whether he should reopen the case of Antwan Stroud, who is Black.
Stroud’s lawyers say his sentence does not line up with that of two Whites who also participated in the unrest, were also charged with felonies but received no jail time.
Last year, Delker sentenced Stroud to 30 days for his actions in the June unrest on South Willow Street in Manchester.
Stroud asked that the case be reopened after the New Hampshire Union Leader reported about the disparities. All three cases were heard by different judges but were investigated by Manchester police and prosecuted by the same office, the Hillsborough County Attorney.
“The outcome of (similar) cases is important to the court,” Delker said. He recounted that in the past he once issued a lighter sentence than he wanted in order to line up with the sentence of a co-defendant.
Delker peppered lawyers for both sides with questions throughout the hour-long hearing, which was held via a tele-conferencing call. Stroud, who lives in Colebrook, listened in on a telephone line.
The hearing took place as the country fixes on the trial of fired White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges over the suffocation death of Black man George Floyd.
Videos of racial injustice are everywhere, and Stroud, 18, likely sees himself in those videos, said Michael Eaton, one of his lawyers. And that’s what made him participate in the South Willow Street protest, Eaton said.
The disparate sentence undermines any purpose of his rehabilitation, Eaton said. And the prosecution is now downplaying the crimes of Kyle Toledo, 20, the White co-defendant who was alongside Stroud and lighted and threw a firework near an occupied vehicle, Eaton said.
Toledo was sentenced to probation.
Stroud was charged with encouraging Toledo to throw the firework and for shouting threats at police and encouraging a crowd to spit on a police cruiser.
“Mr. Stroud engaged in speech. I’m not saying it was protected speech. I’m not saying it was well-advised speech, but it was speech nonetheless,” Eaton said. “The line is speech vs. violent acts.”
The prosecutor who handled all three cases, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Thomas Craig, said if Toledo committed a violent act, it was because Stroud encouraged it.
Craig said spitting is more than speech, and Stroud posted a video on social media in an attempt to encourage others, Craig said.
“The conduct is different. The sentence is different. That’s where it ends,” Craig said.
Stroud’s lawyers have given two reasons for Delker to throw out the case. They fault the prosecutor for not disclosing the sentences and plea bargains involving co-defendants to Stroud’s initial lawyer.
And they say Stroud’s initial lawyer was ineffective because he did not research the sentences of the co-defendants.
The key issue deals with whether the prosecution has an obligation to divulge the sentencing of co-defendants. Eaton and co-counsel Donna Brown cited homicide cases, U.S. Supreme Court cases and cases from California to bolster their case.
But in the end, Craig said defense lawyers have not provided one case that said prosecutors are obligated to turn over such material.
Delker questioned whether Stroud wants to withdraw his guilty plea and face a felony charge and possible trial, or if he just wants the sentence thrown out. Brown said he would take either option.
Delker did not issue a ruling from the bench but said he would eventually issue a written order. He said he would do so before early June, when Stroud is scheduled to show up at Valley Street jail to serve his sentence.