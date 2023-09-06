Georgia charges Trump with racketeering in election subversion case

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, receiving a document from attorney Manny Arora, hears motions from attorneys representing Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in Atlanta on Wednesday.

 jason getz/reuters POOL

A Georgia judge on Wednesday said he was “very skeptical” that Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants could stand trial together as soon as next month in a sprawling criminal case accusing them of conspiring to reverse the former U.S. president’s 2020 election loss.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee gave prosecutors 10 days to explain how they “could possibly keep these defendants together” with a mountain of outstanding legal questions and a looming speedy trial deadline next month for defendants who have demanded one.