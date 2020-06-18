A federal judge has rejected efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to throw out a lawsuit challenging the incarceration of immigrants in New Hamsphire.
In a ruling dated Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty dismissed the four technical reasons that the Trump administration gave to dismiss a lawsuit, which was brought earlier this year by the American Civil Liberties Union and four high-profile law firms.
The suit challenges the conditions at the Strafford County jail, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds immigrants who have court cases pending, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. McCafferty has already ruled that it is impossible for inmates to practice social distancing because of the tight quarters.
As of Monday, McCafferty has held 15 bail hearings for ICE detainees. She has freed 10.