A federal judge has ordered that a group monitoring Arizona ballot drop boxes for signs of fraud stay at least 75 feet away from ballot boxes and publicly correct false statements its members have made about Arizona election laws.

The far-reaching order from U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi dramatically restricts what the group, Clean Elections USA, or its allies can do or say near ballot boxes. The ruling prevents drop-box watchers from taking photos or videos of voters and using the material to spread baseless allegations of voter fraud. Clean Elections USA has been among the groups echoing the unsubstantiated fraud claims of former president Donald Trump.