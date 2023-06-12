Logan Clegg (copy)

Logan Clegg is led into a Merrimack County Superior Courtroom last month.

 Todd Bookman/NHPR/pool

A judge has ruled that Concord police did not need a warrant when they took extraordinary steps last fall to locate Logan Clegg, the 27-year-old drifter they believed was responsible for the murder of Stephen and Djeswende Reid last year.

The ruling keeps the murder case against Clegg alive; his double murder trial in Merrimack County Superior Court is now scheduled to begin July 24.