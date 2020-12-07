A Superior Court judge has refused to delay the trial of a New Hampshire lobbyist on domestic assault charges, dismissing a prosecutor's fear of possible exposure to COVID-19.
That means Manchester resident Robert Blaisdell will go to trial Dec. 17 at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
Blaisdell faces three misdemeanor domestic assault charges that prosecutors brought in Superior Court, a setting usually reserved for felony cases.
Jury selection took place Friday, the same day that Superior Court Judge William Delker rejected efforts by the prosecution to delay the trial. Also that day, the New Hampshire court system said that the Manchester courthouse, where the trial will take place, has proper ventilation and filtration systems.
Kent Smith, the first assistant county attorney from the Nashua office, asked for the delay, arguing he has a number of risk factors that make him vulnerable to the coronavirus.
But Delker noted that Smith has not self-quarantined and continues to work out of the Hillsborough County Attorney office in Nashua and appear in court.
"The State's concern that this particular trial should be continued based on the rising COVID-19 infection rate is not a valid ground to postpone the trial," the judge wrote.
If Smith is concerned about risk factors, he can assign another prosecutor to the case, Delker said.
In his ruling, Delker noted that Blaisdell wants the trial to move forward, that the trial will only take a day, and a continuance would likely push it off six months.
Manchester police arrested Blaisdell in May 2019. He was the managing partner of a firm that bore his name but has since lost his job, according to records. Blaisdell has suffered financial distress and general anxiety but has a job lined up once the trial concludes, the judge said.
Delker cited several reasons for his decision: the length of the delay, the harm to Blaisdell and his speedy trial rights.