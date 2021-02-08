A judge in Strafford County has denied an accused double murderer’s motion to dismiss his case, and the brother of one of the victims says he has mixed emotions after learning about the order.
Timothy Verrill, 38, has been held behind bars for four years as prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office work to convict him of the Jan. 27, 2017, killings of Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington.
A mistrial was declared in Verrill’s double murder trial on Nov. 1, 2019, after it was revealed that evidence favorable to his defense was not provided to his legal team prior to trial.
Verrill’s defense team –- led by public defenders Meredith Lugo, Julia Nye and David Rothstein –- argued in their motion to dismiss with prejudice that prosecutors acted in reckless disregard of their constitutional obligations to provide exculpatory evidence.
A hearing on the matter was held in June of last year.
After taking the matter under advisement for seven months, Judge Mark Howard issued an order last week denying Verrill’s motion to dismiss with prejudice.
“There is no dispute that the State committed significant discovery violations in this case; however, the parties diverge on the proper remedy,” Howard wrote in his analysis.
“The State, while acknowledging its violations, urges that they were not malicious or intentional and did not prejudice the defendant such that dismissal is the proper remedy.”
Howard said that even when a discovery violation results in prejudice, dismissal is not warranted if the damage can be remedied through other procedural mechanisms.
“Accordingly, the court finds the less extreme sanction of a new trial can sufficiently cure any potential prejudice Verrill suffered,” Howard wrote.
Jeff Sullivan, who is the brother of victim Christine Sullivan, said on Monday that he has mixed emotions about Howard’s order.
It means a new trial for Verrill can be scheduled, but Jeff Sullivan wishes Verrill would talk with prosecutors about what he knows in relation to his sister’s death and plead guilty instead of putting both families through another trial.
The families of Christine Sullivan and Jenna Pellegrini received word of Howard’s order the week after the fourth anniversary of the women’s deaths. They were both stabbed inside the house of Christine Sullivan’s boyfriend, Dean Smoronk, and then placed underneath the home’s porch wrapped in tarps.
“It was a tough week last week, and anytime you see news come out, it brings it all back to the forefront again,” Jeff Sullivan said.
Verrill’s defense team has submitted a motion to reconsider and for findings of fact. They argue the murders were drug-related and they have made numerous requests over the years to get discovery with respect to the drug investigation, which was handled separately from the murders.
Verrill’s defense team argues there was an alternate perpetrator, despite video evidence of him being on the property on the night in question.
No new trial date has yet been set, according to court records.