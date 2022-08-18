CONCORD — Allegations of more disturbing behavior by the bus driver accused of stalking an 8-year-old Greenland boy emerged during a court hearing Thursday, when a prosecutor said Michael Chick had filmed the boy’s family at Market Basket, Lowe’s and Water Country.

Chick, a resident of Eliot, Maine, who drove a bus in Greenland, also had nearly 100 videos of children taken on his school bus, many of them aimed to capture images of the boy he continued to pursue even after Chick was warned to stay away from him, according to prosecutors.