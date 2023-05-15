230516-news-ackerly-016_2784

A judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s recommendation of fines for a Weare high school student who scrawled racist graffiti on a school bathroom wall. The judge ordered him to perform community service and write an essay that addresses racism.

Edward Ackerly, 17, who graduates next month from John Stark Regional High School, also must avoid any behavior that threatens civil rights for the next three years, according to an order issued Monday by Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer.

Judge Amy Messer conducts a bench meeting
Judge Amy Messer conducts a bench meeting with lawyers during the penalty hearing for Edward Ackerly at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on May 15, 2023.
Sharon Houle
Sharon Houle walks back to the gallery after giving a victim impact statement at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Monday on behalf of her son, who felt victimized by racist graffiti scrawled on a wall at John Stark Regional High School in Weare.