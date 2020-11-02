MANCHESTER — A judge has rejected a defense attorney’s efforts to have an independent prosecutor investigate Manchester police for allegedly violating a bail order that kept a Manchester man jailed unnecessarily.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Will Delker ruled that police had a good reason to hold up the immediate release of Kyle Bell over the Labor Day weekend, even though he had met all requirements to earn bail.
Bell’s lawyer — public defender Julian Jefferson — had asked Delker to name an independent prosecutor. That was after Delker said he was “troubled” that Bell remained in jail after his relative turned over two firearms to police, as was required in a bail order.
Bell is facing charges relating to a non-fatal shooting in Manchester in August.
Under Delker’s order, Manchester police were supposed to clear him for bail after the relative turned over two unspecified firearms.
On Friday, Sept. 4, Manchester police would not do so until they could confirm that one of the guns was used in the shooting. The delay in releasing Bell prompted Jefferson to ask for the independent prosecutor.
In his ruling, Delker said prosecutors had overlooked specifying what gun had to be given to police before Bell could be bailed.
“The Court is not convinced that the Manchester Police Department refused to notify the jail ... in a bad faith disregard of the court’s authority,” Delker wrote.
He also noted that once Jefferson rose the issue over the holiday weekend, prosecutors and police, including Assistant Chief Ryan Grant, worked to rectify the misunderstanding.