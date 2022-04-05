Judge rejects request by John Doe college student to force readmittance to Dartmouth College Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Apr 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD -- A federal judge has refused to force Dartmouth College to readmit a medical school student expelled over claims that he sexually assaulted his roommate.U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty refused to issue a preliminary injunction, which the student sought after he was expelled in late 2021. Fourth-year medical students, both students were identified by pseudonyms in court papers, John Doe and Sam Smith.Both accused the other of unwanted sex after a night of drinking in July 2020.Both eventually filed Title IX complaints with the college. An internal investigation favored Smith's version of events, which led to Doe's expulsion. Doe then filed the lawsuit.In a 9-page order, McCafferty said she could issue an injunction if Doe could prove the likelihood of irreparable harm.The judge disputed the claim that the gap in Doe's college resume will cause irreparable harm. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Us District Court Dartmouth College Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY River Dave trust dissolves; hermit picks up $200K+ check +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular More 'Laurie List' names released, including former Nashua chief Former Manchester Water Works employee guilty of sex crimes River Dave trust dissolves; hermit picks up $200K+ check Rent for 'River Dave' just went up to $500 a day Hudson Logistics Center court cases dropped State urges judge to keep files secret in New Hampshire State Police misconduct case DWI License Revocations NH AG tries to block release of records of police misconduct Hillsborough County Superior Court-South’s Drug Court receives national recognition Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's bid for new trial over juror's false statements Request News Coverage