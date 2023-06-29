FILE PHOTO: U.S. jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll reacts as she exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former President Donald Trump, in New York City on May 9.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll’s two lawsuits accusing the former president of defamation for denying he raped her in the mid-1990s.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan found no merit in Trump’s arguments that he deserved absolute presidential immunity, and that many of his statements were opinion and thus protected.

Download PDF Trump v Carroll, June 29, 2023 opinion