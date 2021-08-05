David “River Dave” Lidstone was released from jail Thursday, the day after the modern-day hermit’s Canterbury cabin burned to the ground.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman, the same judge who ordered the 81-year-old jailed for civil contempt on July 15, issued the release order Thursday afternoon.
“The defendant has less of an incentive to make this particular place in the woods his home in violation of the permanent injunction in this case,” Schulman wrote.
Lidstone has been held at the Merrimack County jail in Boscawen.
The judge ordered Lidstone to stay away from the property. He can visit to obtain personal property, but only with the consent of landowner Leonard Giles’ attorney.
Meanwhile, pledges of financial and contractor support have been pouring in for Lidstone — enough to lease the homestead and rebuild the cabin destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to one of his advocates.
Boscawen resident Jodie Gedeon said the offers are coming from all 50 states as national interest grows in Lidstone, who has been jailed since refusing to leave the homestead where he has lived for 27 years.
“I know it could be done from a financial standpoint. The support is amazing,” Gedeon said.
Gedeon said she told Lidstone of the fire.
“I don’t want to speak for the man, but I can say he’s aware of what happened and there have been no changes,” said Joseph Costanzo, the jail superintendent. Lidstone has declined all media requests to be interviewed, he said.
On Thursday afternoon, the cabin was destroyed in a fire. Canterbury Fire Chief Michael Gamache called in arson investigators who work for the state fire marshal.
Firefighters had to journey nearly two miles into the woods, first along railroad tracks and then a trail, Gamache said.
It took 15 minutes in off-road vehicles to reach the camp. When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story cabin fully ablaze and collapsing into itself.
Firefighters from Canterbury, Loudon, Concord and Boscawen worked to keep the fire from spreading into brush. A floating pump drew water from the nearby Merrimack River.
Firefighters did not find the chickens and two cats that have lived with Lidstone.
“They’ll run away (during a fire). They’ll make their way back when things calm down,” Gamache said.
He said investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing any possible surveillance footage.
Pledges of support
Gedeon, who kayaks the river on a nearly daily basis and calls herself a friend of Lidstone, urged any River Dave sympathizers to avoid GoFundMe campaigns, which might not be legitimate. One, for example, has been set up in Tennessee.
If people want to support Lidstone, she said, they can sign an online petition at https://bit.ly/3AkzGGB.
She said contractors have offered to rebuild a cabin and — if necessary — put in a road. But she said some suggestions go too far. A septic system is unnecessary; a state-approved outhouse would be fine, she said.
Gedeon said she has spoken to Lisa Snow Wade, a Concord lawyer who represents landowner Giles.
Wade was willing to discuss the possibility of leasing out the homestead, rebuilding the restructure and refunding Giles’ attorney fees, Gedeon said.
But Wade continued to downplay such an idea. She said her client’s hands are tied by town regulations.
“I would love to snap my finger and give everyone a happy ending. I just don’t see that happening,” Wade said. “My 86-year-old client, it’s overwhelming for him to jump through hoops just to make a trespasser’s life easier.”
Wade said some of Lidstone’s personal belongings, such as his wallet and important papers, are in the custody of Canterbury police.
At least one shed and some machinery remain on the property. She said the fire does not change the fact that all structures will have to be removed.