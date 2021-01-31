A judge has put a limit on the amount of water Hampstead Area Water Company can pump from one of its wells and has ordered that it provide safe drinking water to a Hampstead family at the center of a legal battle.
In an order issued Jan. 25, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire ruled that the water company must not pump more than 35 gallons per minute from its newer well in the Kent Farm well field.
The ruling also requires HAWC to provide at least 400 gallons of water a day to David and Deanna Anthony’s residence for the duration of the litigation in a civil case they brought seeking an injunction against the company after their well went dry in 2018.
The temporary restriction on the amount that can be withdrawn, which was ordered as part of a preliminary injunction, will remain in effect until the court takes further action in the case.
The Anthonys, whose home isn’t served by HAWC, maintains that the privately owned utility company withdrew excessive amounts of groundwater and ruined the quality of water in their private well at their home at 414 Main St.
Their water remains undrinkable, according to Mark Rouvalis, the attorney representing the Anthonys.
While the Anthonys’ well was the most severely impacted, other nearby residents also complained about problems with their wells and joined their lawsuit.
The Anthonys and others who sued argue HAWC should be held responsible for the water problems and required to provide a permanent solution.
The company has previously claimed that the groundwater use was reasonable and that it’s not responsible.
At one point the Anthonys had to get a storage tank and booster pump to provide water, but later had water delivered and placed directly into their dry well.
Conditions in the residential wells improved once HAWC reduced its pumping to 35 gallons per minute over the past year.
After HAWC eventually reduced its pumping rate for the Kent Farm well, the Anthonys saw their water begin to recover, but Deanna Anthony testified at a hearing that the water wasn’t drinkable and that it was discolored, smells and stains.
“All human beings need water for drinking, cooking, and bathing, and the Anthonys’ ongoing lack of safe water renders their residence essentially uninhabitable. The Anthonys are thus currently being injured, and the injury will continue until they have a reliable source of safe water. Moreover, the Anthonys’ lack of water is an irreparable injury because it prevents them from using their residence and groundwater to the extent they are legally entitled for an extended period of time,” the order said.
The judge’s order requires HAWC to provide water that is “compatible with the existing plumbing in the Anthonys’ residence, such that they could use the water for drinking, cooking and bathing.”
“Our family is feeling very grateful for Judge St. Hilaire’s decision. After struggling with this for almost three years, it’s so encouraging to know relief is on the way and we’re looking forward to having clean running water in our home,” Deanna Anthony said.
The company won’t be required to provide water to other well owners who were part of the Anthonys’ suit because the judge found no evidence that any of those other wells have gone dry since the HAWC well began pumping at 35 gallons per minute.
While litigation in the case continues, Rouvalis said the family is looking forward to HAWC providing them with drinking water “after a long wait and achieving a global resolution for all the plaintiffs who were harmed, or taking the case to trial.”
“It is evident from the court’s thorough, 50-page decision that the judge carefully considered the substantial evidence and testimony that was presented,” Rouvalis said.