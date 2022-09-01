CONCORD — A now-retired Salem police captain who ran a sideline business selling guns online was able to boost his profits by selling rifles at inflated prices immediately following the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, according to information disclosed in a federal judge’s order.

Fears of an assault weapons ban doubled the prices of the weapons, and retired Capt. Michael J. Wagner pocketed $33,000 from the sales, according to an order issued Wednesday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Concord.